Game two of the long road trip for the Detroit Tigers, and the second of four in the weekend set with the Chicago White Sox, is set to get underway Friday night. The Tigers were able to keep up their winning ways, and start the road trip on the right foot Thursday night. Thanks to solid defense and solid pitching, the Tigers were able to squeak out a 2-1 victory over the White Sox. Javier Baez opened up the scoring for Detroit in the fourth inning with his eighth home run of the season. They would not get another one across home plate until Spencer Torkelson drove in Eric Haase in the top of the ninth. Though Chicago threatened in the bottom-half of the inning, the Tigers were able to hang on to pick up their fifth win in-a-row, setting their longest winning streak of the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO