Youngstown, OH

Local farmer addresses impact of dry weather on corn crop

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The rain Tuesday morning was much needed after a very dry last few weeks.

Craig Mercer, with Catalpa Grove Farm, is taking the recent heat wave in stride and said his crops are looking good so far this season, thanks to their irrigation system.

“First step is to irrigate everything because otherwise, you aren’t going to have much of a crop in dry weather with those particular crops that we raise,” he said.

The farm has already started harvesting sweet corn. Mercer said they normally plant 35-38 acres and can get about 2,000 heads if the yield is good. All of the warm weather has helped make up for the slow start this spring.

“If you would’ve asked me first of May if I would have sweet corn, I’d have told you there was no way possible,” he said.

Wet weather does give the farm a break on irrigation costs, which have been rising due to the increase in diesel fuel.

Mercer said he normally spends $2,000 to fill his diesel tanks, and most recently, he spent $5,000.

“Costs are double what they have been, so that’s the biggest thing is pumping the water,” he said.

The recent downpour means they have to pump less water but also spend less manpower on constantly checking and adjusting the system.

Mercer said their soil tests have been good, letting them use less fertilizer, though they haven’t had to buy any this year. He said the cost of that has gone up, too.

Mercer said there is not much they can do to plan ahead for fuel and fertilizer costs, but they’re trying to avoid raising prices.

“We’ve raised prices a little bit but not a lot, trying to cover some of it there, and some of it, we’re absorbing,” he said.

But though they spend less time on irrigation, he said they spend more on pulling up the weeds and monitoring crops like tomatoes that are susceptible to disease when it gets too wet.

Comments / 0

 

WKBN

Warren Farmers Market offering WIC incentive

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of local organizations will offer a coupon booklet distribution through the WIC program next week. The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and the Warren Farmers Market will have WIC Farmers' Market Nutrition Program vouchers available for qualifying customers from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren Farmers Market.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Fried chicken chain future location could be in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fried chicken lovers could have a new favorite spot in Youngstown. According to a press release, Bojangles is coming to Northeast Ohio and is targeting Youngstown for further development. Ten locations will be brought to the region as a follow-up to their entrance to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Farm equipment, implements, tools, antiques, and misc.

Moving I the undersigned will sell at Public Auction the former possessions of Bob Wilson. Located 1 mile North of SR 14 on State Line Rd (Ohio/PA Line) to Old Enon Unity Rd then Right to Farm at 2903 Old Enon Unity Rd Enon Valley, Pa 16120. Farm Equipment ~...
ENON VALLEY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Enjoy plenty of family fun this summer in Mercer County Pa

Mercer County, Pa., located just an hour from Pittsburgh, is home to a variety of family-friendly attractions that have something exciting for everybody to enjoy! From animal attractions to outdoor adventures, you're sure to find fun for everyone!. With kids out of school on summer vacation, it's a perfect time...
WKBN

Rescue Mission to host 3rd annual 5K

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is set to host its third annual 5K on Saturday. The Point 5K Fun Run/Walk will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, at White House Fruit Farm in Canfield. Proceeds go toward the Rescue Mission's general fund. Registration...
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

Old airliner to stop in Valley, offers rides

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the nation's oldest airliners is making a stop in the Valley and is available for flights. The Liberty Air Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor will land at the Youngstown Regional Airport and offer rides Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio reports 18,838 new COVID-19 cases since last week; 651 Valley cases

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases statewide since last week. The total includes 651 new cases in the Mahoning Valley: 294 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 56,888), 252 in Trumbull (44,297) and 105 in Columbiana (25,635), according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Will Shell's cracker plant be an economic boom or environmental bust?

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After a decade of planning and construction, Shell's cracker plant in Beaver County is finally about to open. While some say it's already created jobs and is poised to bring an even bigger economic boom to the region, others worry it'll be nothing more than an environmental bust. If you haven't yet seen the cracker plant for yourself, it's worth a trip to...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Vehicles line up for cheaper gas at Valley gas station

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Vehicles lined up Wednesday with drivers hoping to take advantage of low gas prices. Gas was lowered to $2.38/gallon at the Morgan Oil gas station location on Center Road in Poland Township. The reduction started at 2 p.m. and was given on a first-come, first-served basis. Just before noon, a line had already begun forming. The first vehicle arrived at 9 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
