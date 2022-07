Back in the days, young girls were equipped with the requisite training to run the household ranging from how to do the laundry, cook, sew and take care of the sick. Gaining home economics skills at such a tender age ensured that women who were planning on getting married were trained to tend to the needs of their own families. However, there were no such expectations from young boys within the same age bracket as they had other skills to learn.

