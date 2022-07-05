ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OBI launches new group donation program

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nWMo_0gVlzKcI00
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) has launched a new program to help small groups come together and donate blood, ‘Mission Express.’

The program enables remote organizations and smaller companies who can’t support a mobile blood drive at their own worksite to instead host a group blood drive at their local donor center.

There is no minimum number of donors needed to participate.

“In the new normal of pandemic life, we are asking people to keep blood donation top of mind even though their lives and routines have changed,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need for blood never stops, so we’re thankful that additional groups and organizations of all sizes can now participate in donating blood, which is one of the most meaningful community service projects a group can perform together.”

People interested in the program should email programs@OBI.org to learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

Pennsylvania dispatcher who failed to send ambulance charged in 2020 death

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A 911 dispatcher has been charged after prosecutors said he refused to send an ambulance to a woman who was severely ill. The Greene County District Attorney’s Office told WPXI that Leon Price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other government function.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
KRMG

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Rescuers in Wisconsin are hoping an owner comes forward to claim an alligator found swimming in a lake. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) said in a post on its Facebook page that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the alligator, which was found swimming in Long Lake. The alligator is 18 inches – 24 inches long, and rescuers said that they will wait for a week for the owners to come forward before trying to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obi#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Charity#Cox Media Group
KRMG

California woman wanted on manslaughter charges found, arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A California woman wanted on vehicular manslaughter charges has been arrested in Tulsa. Officers regularly patrol the area near 71st and Riverside, where several homeless encampments stand. Last week, patrolling officers noticed a new tent and spoke to the woman inside. The woman identified herself as...
KRMG

Texas woman survives shark attack on vacation in Florida Keys

MIAMI — After more than a week of recovering from a shark bite, a Texas woman has been released from a Miami hospital. Lindsay Bruns, 35, is from Flower Mound, Texas and was visiting the Florida Keys with her husband and their two daughters on June 29 when the attack happened, WTVJ reported.
MIAMI, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KRMG

12 people arrested during Oklahoma ‘fugitive roundup’ operation

CLINTON, Okla. — 12 people have been arrested following a joint operation between the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and law enforcement agencies across the state. Arrests range from parole violations, drug trafficking, and escaping from custody. One suspect had been on the run for a year, but turned himself over willingly.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a defeat to Democrats who said the decision would make it harder to vote in the battleground state.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy