MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public Works Department is hosting its bi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday, July 9. The city is encouraging everyone to participate to allow Meridian to stay safe and environmentally friendly. Many people who live in the city don’t know that they are just throwing hazardous waste away in the normal trash, but there are several household items that could affect our environment in a negative way.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO