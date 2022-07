NATO should be prepared to utilize a heavy hand against Budapest should Hungary attempt a last-minute veto or seek concessions for Sweden and Finland’s accession. For generations, Sweden and Finland held neutrality to be the best means by which they could preserve their peace and independence. Russia’s unjustifiable and brutal invasion of Ukraine has shattered this view, leading them to pursue membership in NATO. Yet, there are a few potential obstacles to their accession to the alliance. The most obvious challenge is the looming threat of Russian retaliation as Moscow finds its geostrategic interests in the Arctic under threat. However, the more insidious obstacle is the threat of a surprise veto from rogue members of the alliance. While Turkey initially obstructed membership talks, it has since reached an agreement with Sweden and Finland to pave the way forward for accession. However, Hungary may prove to be the spoiler for Sweden and Finland’s accession to the alliance.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO