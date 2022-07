MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been indicted on a misconduct charge. Erica Askew, 38, has been charged with one count of official misconduct. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Askew signed the name of a purported seller onto an affidavit of non-dealer transfers of motor vehicle […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO