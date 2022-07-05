ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. Department of Insurance to give update on recent policy cancellations

By Stacie Richard
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tn1V_0gVlywkl00

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance gave an update on the recent policy cancellation in the state. The department will also give an overview of the Catastrophe Reform Package in the 2022 Legislative Session.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that the Louisiana Department of Insurance is ‘painfully aware’ of the challenges Louisiana residents are facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Delta, Laura, and Zeta.

The Department received over 7000 complaints regarding damage suffered from those hurricanes.

Thousands of Louisianans’ home insurance to be canceled in June

