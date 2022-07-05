ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Reinstated, starting Tuesday

Crawford (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at shortstop Tuesday against...

The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Giants 2-1; Jurickson Profar injured

On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UPI News

Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field

July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants. The incident occurred in the top of the fifth inning of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield trade fallout: Five logical destinations for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of 2022 season

Baker Mayfield and the Browns finally parted ways on Wednesday, with Cleveland trading the quarterback to the Panthers. That means almost every QB domino of the frenetic 2022 offseason has fallen. Almost. Despite more than a year of on-again, off-again trade speculation, and months of publicly anticipating a change of scenery, Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers. With Trey Lance quietly absorbing all QB1 reps as the anointed future face of the franchise, what happens next in San Francisco?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
numberfire.com

Austin Slater out of Giants' Wednesday lineup against Arizona

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit on the bench after Mike Yastrzemski was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 76 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted for a 10.5% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Bart 'ready to compete' for Giants; Longoria lands on IL

PHOENIX -- The Giants did not expect to bring Joey Bart back to the big leagues this quickly, but the first two days at Chase Field cost them a couple of key veterans. A day after catcher Curt Casali hurt his oblique, Evan Longoria did the same. The Giants put Longoria on the IL on Wednesday with a left oblique strain and activated Bart.
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
CBS Sports

Giants' Jarlin Garcia: Takes walkoff loss

Garcia (1-3) allowed an unearned run on two hits and an intentional walk without retiring a batter, taking the extra-inning loss Thursday versus the Padres. Garcia walked Austin Nola in the bottom of the 10th inning to get forceouts at three bases, but then allowed back-to-back singles to Trent Grisham and Jorge Alfaro to end the game. Since the start of June, Garcia has given up 10 runs (seven earned) in 12.1 innings, taking two losses, a blown save and a hold in that span. The southpaw's season numbers remain respectable at a 2.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 29.1 innings, but his 4.02 FIP indicates he's been lucky to perform so well through the first half of the year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Exits with apparent injury

Garcia was removed from Thursday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent left side injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Garcia appeared to be grabbing his left side after grounding out in the sixth inning, and he was removed from the game in the seventh. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
FOX Sports

Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead. San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner

Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.

