The knowledge that dating apps routinely share users’ (often extremely) personal information with third-party marketing companies has been out in the open for at least a few years now. Just like social media, profiles on platforms such as Tinder, Hinge, and Grindr contain valuable troves of data for advertisers, and they’re willing to make some very lucrative offers to these companies, even if that goes against the preferences of consumers.

INTERNET ・ 7 HOURS AGO