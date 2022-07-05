ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of Tuesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gurriel is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani comes up big in Angels' victory over Marlins

Shohei Ohtani gave up one unearned run in seven innings on the mound and had a two-out, two-run single at the plate that gave the Los Angeles Angels the lead for good in a 5-2 victory over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The Angels ended their losing streak...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles will continue their four-game series as the two teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Orioles prediction and pick. The Orioles defeated the Angels 4-1 on Thursday. Adley Rutschman blasted a solo home run in the second inning, giving the Orioles an early […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Moncada leaves game with right foot contusion

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynold starting at third.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Thursday's lineup

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ruiz started the past two contests and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Tres Barrera will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Lines up as primary pitcher

Lawrence is expected to serve as Toronto's primary pitcher behind opener Anthony Banda against Seattle on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Kevin Gausman (ankle) is unable to start Thursday, so the Blue Jays will instead turn to Banda and Lawrence to cover the early innings in the series opener versus the Mariners. Lawrence surrendered six runs over 5.2 innings during his previous appearance for Toronto on July 2, when he served as long relief in a doubleheader.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Adds another steal Thursday

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Mateo has logged two steals in his last three games since it was revealed he was dealing with a sore left quad. The 27-year-old clearly isn't too hampered by it when running, as he's up to 21 stolen bases this season and he hasn't been caught stealing since June 14. He's added a .194/.249/.320 slash line through 275 plate appearances this year while regularly hitting at the bottom of the order.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Blue Jays vs. Mariners prediction and odds for Fri., 7/8: Buy low on Blue Jays

Winners of five straight, the 42-42 Seattle Mariners are rolling as they host the 45-39 Toronto Blue Jays tonight at 10:10 p.m. ET. Toronto is 1-6 in its last seven as Ross Stripling takes the mound this evening. Stripling took a loss against Tampa Bay last week in his worst start of the year, but had a 1.59 ERA in June and has looked like a stellar rotation piece for the Blue Jays.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Wynns: Steps out of lineup

Wynns is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wynns is poised to see more playing time with Curt Casali sidelined by an oblique injury, but it's Joey Bart who will start after being promoted earlier Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers in Thursday's win

Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Rutschman opened the scoring with his second-inning solo shot. He's gone 4-for-14 with two RBI and four runs scored over his last four contests after snapping an 0-for-15 skid. The catcher continues to work on adjusting at the plate, as he owns a .214/.286/.400 slash line with four homers, 11 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base through 154 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy