Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Mateo has logged two steals in his last three games since it was revealed he was dealing with a sore left quad. The 27-year-old clearly isn't too hampered by it when running, as he's up to 21 stolen bases this season and he hasn't been caught stealing since June 14. He's added a .194/.249/.320 slash line through 275 plate appearances this year while regularly hitting at the bottom of the order.

