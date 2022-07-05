Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Promotion official

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are giving Bohm a breather after four straight starts. Matt Vierling is replacing Bohm on third base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Vierling...
One of the best fits heading into the draft seemed like the Philadelphia Flyers and Cutter Gauthier, and it worked out for both sides. The big winger – who will be transitioning to center for Boston College – goes fifth overall. If Gauthier can handle that transition, this...
Kyle Schwarber hit two solo home runs, J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in three runs and the host Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Washington Nationals 11-0 on Tuesday. Alec Bohm added two hits and three RBIs, while Nick Castellanos added two hits and two RBIs. Darick Hall also contributed three hits...
The Sixers' signing of James Harden is a matter of when, not if. The only reason Harden hasn't signed with the Sixers since the opening of free agency and his decision to decline his player option is that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is busy perusing the open market and the trade routes to see if there are other ways to improve this team before locking Harden in to a commitment.
Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynold starting at third.
The Philadelphia Flyers never seem to go through a week without making major headlines. The 2022 NHL Entry Draft begins in Montreal tonight, and free agency is just one week away. However, just ahead of the most consequential week of the offseason, goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov found himself in a situation with implications beyond the organization and the NHL.
Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
Darick Hall's power bat and a shutdown effort from the bullpen propelled the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Nationals Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. It was the eighth of the last 10 series the Phillies have won. At 44-39, they’re back to a season-best five games over .500.
The Philadelphia Phillies will have three representatives at the 2022 MLB Futures Game later this month. The Futures Game is an annual exhibition game with teams comprised of prospects from the American League and National League. The game is in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game. Logan O'Hoppe, the system's...
Washington Nationals (30-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (43-39, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Nationals +156; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and...
Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Rutschman opened the scoring with his second-inning solo shot. He's gone 4-for-14 with two RBI and four runs scored over his last four contests after snapping an 0-for-15 skid. The catcher continues to work on adjusting at the plate, as he owns a .214/.286/.400 slash line with four homers, 11 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base through 154 plate appearances.
Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Mateo has logged two steals in his last three games since it was revealed he was dealing with a sore left quad. The 27-year-old clearly isn't too hampered by it when running, as he's up to 21 stolen bases this season and he hasn't been caught stealing since June 14. He's added a .194/.249/.320 slash line through 275 plate appearances this year while regularly hitting at the bottom of the order.
The Philadelphia Phillies moved into playoff position Thursday evening, deadlocked with the St. Louis Cardinals for the third NL wild card spot after an 11-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday evening. The Phillies also improved to 21-9 under interim manager Rob Thomson. Cristopher Sánchez took the mound after...
