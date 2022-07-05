ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Promotion official

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Phillies recalled Sanchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of his...

www.cbssports.com

Sportsnaut

Phillies offense clicks in rout of Nationals

Kyle Schwarber hit two solo home runs, J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in three runs and the host Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Washington Nationals 11-0 on Tuesday. Alec Bohm added two hits and three RBIs, while Nick Castellanos added two hits and two RBIs. Darick Hall also contributed three hits...
NBC Sports

Philly native, NBA vet eyeing Sixers as possible destination

The Sixers' signing of James Harden is a matter of when, not if. The only reason Harden hasn't signed with the Sixers since the opening of free agency and his decision to decline his player option is that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is busy perusing the open market and the trade routes to see if there are other ways to improve this team before locking Harden in to a commitment.
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynold starting at third.
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Draft Day, Fedotov, Schedule Released

The Philadelphia Flyers never seem to go through a week without making major headlines. The 2022 NHL Entry Draft begins in Montreal tonight, and free agency is just one week away. However, just ahead of the most consequential week of the offseason, goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov found himself in a situation with implications beyond the organization and the NHL.
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
FOX Sports

Phillies take on the Nationals with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (30-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (43-39, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Nationals +156; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers in Thursday's win

Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Rutschman opened the scoring with his second-inning solo shot. He's gone 4-for-14 with two RBI and four runs scored over his last four contests after snapping an 0-for-15 skid. The catcher continues to work on adjusting at the plate, as he owns a .214/.286/.400 slash line with four homers, 11 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base through 154 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Adds another steal Thursday

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Mateo has logged two steals in his last three games since it was revealed he was dealing with a sore left quad. The 27-year-old clearly isn't too hampered by it when running, as he's up to 21 stolen bases this season and he hasn't been caught stealing since June 14. He's added a .194/.249/.320 slash line through 275 plate appearances this year while regularly hitting at the bottom of the order.
