Lake Havasu City, AZ

Havasu man fatally injured in scooter crash

By tsn-thestandard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man was fatally injured in a July 4 scooter accident. Lake Havasu City police identify the victim as Roger Linville, 60. Officers...

Comments / 3

C Lovell
2d ago

RIP Roger.. You are missed. Thoughts and prayers to everyone missing Roger. He loved helping and talking with people. GODSPEED

