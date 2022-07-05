ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Officials stress importance of microchipping pets after holiday weekend

By Elisia Alonso
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lost and found pets are making their way to safety after a busy holiday weekend.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services spent most of Tuesday reuniting pets with owners.

Officials are expecting to take in more lost pets this week.

“Just because the holiday is over does not mean the fireworks are,” said Karen Fordiani of LCDAS.

Fordiani says microchipping your pet could save a lot of time and even your pet’s life.

On Saturday officers found a microchipped dog that was lost for eight years. The overdue reunion was made Tuesday morning.

“Microchips are vital to reunite your pet. Make sure the information is up to date,” said Fordiani.

LCDAS offers a program to microchip your pet for the low cost of $10. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday.

All lost and stray pets are required by ordinance to be reported and turned into LCDAS within 24 hours.

People with lost or found pets are asked to call LCDAS at 239-533-7387.

