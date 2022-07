FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Fire District crews spent their Fourth of July holiday putting out three house fires they believe were caused by fireworks. According to Chief Nate Spera, the first happened in the early hours of the morning on the 6800 block of Graham Road in Ft. Pierce. The second happened on the 1600 block of Shepard Lane in Port St. Lucie. The third happened at a triplex on the 2500 block of Avenue N in Ft. Pierce.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO