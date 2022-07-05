ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley police want public help to identify stabbing suspect

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

GREELEY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital after he was stabbed at a restaurant on Monday in Greeley.

Police said officers were called to Tres Margaritas just before midnight and found a 21-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but said he is “now stable.”

Convicted murderer on parole shot, killed by police

While stable is not an official condition according to American Hospital Association guidelines , this could indicate the victim’s condition has improved to either “fair” or “good.”

Police don’t know which direction the suspect took off from the scene in the area of the Greeley Mall. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Greeley police at 970-350-9605 and ask for reference case number #22G054437.

