Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday through Friday. Very hot temperatures are expected for the...

www.fox44news.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/7 Thursday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and humid with some showers/rain south of the city this morning. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80. Outside of a stray shower, it will be quiet and mild tonight with temps falling into the 60s to around 70.
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
natureworldnews.com

July Weather Forecast: High Temperatures Reaching 90 Degrees in the West

The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
Fox News

Heat, humidity will threaten Plains, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

An active pattern of showers and thunderstorms will continue over the next few days from the High Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and down into the Southeast. Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some spots. Meanwhile, extreme heat continues to be the...
