Harold F. Wolfe, 86, of Marlborough

– Nina Jane Howard, 64, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Natick, passed away Sunday, July 3 in the Rose Monahan Hospice House. She leaves her companion, Scott Robertson of Rutland, VT; a brother, Guy Howard and his wife, Carol of New Town, CT; two sisters, Deborah Howard and her husband, Roger deBruyn of Brimfield, MA and Pamela Howard of Barnstable; nieces and nephews Ryan Pitcher, Justin Pitcher, Jonathan Pitcher and wife Abigail, Sarah Worley and husband Alex, David Howard and wife Emily and Laura Herrmann and husband Greg; eight grand-nieces and nephews; step-daughter Meghan Mathews, husband Chris and their son Noah along with many, many lifelong friends. Nina also leaves behind her friend since she was 5, Julie Merrill-Wisell, whose aid she appreciated as invaluable, and her group of high school friends; Maureen Carlamagno, Fran Tosccano, Joan Spind and Terri Grimes. She was born in Southington, CT, daughter of the late William and Jane (Gullberg) Howard. Nina was predeceased by a sister, Myra Jane Howard, of South Windsor, CT.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO