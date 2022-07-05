ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Harold F. Wolfe, 86, of Marlborough

By Community Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Harold “Harry” F. Wolfe, 86 of Marlborough, died at his home on Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Harry was born in Clarion, PA, the son of the late Harold T. and Mildred (Leider) Wolfe. He graduated from Salem OH High School and...

Richard A. DeMichele, 78, of Hudson

Hudson – Richard Arnold DeMichele, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, passed away on July 6, 2022, following a brief illness. Dickie, as he was known to his family and friends, lived life to the fullest and was, in every sense, truly one of the good ones. He brought a smile to everyone he came across and left lasting impressions of kindness, good humor, and love. He will be missed and forever honored by his devoted wife, loving family, countless friends, and those he selflessly supported through life’s struggles.
HUDSON, MA
James E. Magill, 80, of Grafton

– James Ernest Magill passed away on July 5, 2022, soon after celebrating his 80th birthday at home in Grafton with his family, over lobsters and steamers on his favorite day of the year: July 4th. He leaves his wife of nearly 52 years, Angela (Galway) Magill; his children Kevin...
GRAFTON, MA
Lisa M. Fields, 57, of Southborough

– Lisa Maureen (Peralta) Fields, 57, of Southborough, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of Luis Perlta and the late Maureen (Leary) Peralta, and the wife of John Fields, to whom she was married for 11 years. Besides her husband...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
David M. Cox, 79, of Shrewsbury

– David M. Cox, 79, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Christopher House of Worcester. He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline M. (Spencer) Cox. Dave led a life full of service making an impact on youth, colleagues, family & the many...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Nina Howard, 64, of Shrewsbury

– Nina Jane Howard, 64, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Natick, passed away Sunday, July 3 in the Rose Monahan Hospice House. She leaves her companion, Scott Robertson of Rutland, VT; a brother, Guy Howard and his wife, Carol of New Town, CT; two sisters, Deborah Howard and her husband, Roger deBruyn of Brimfield, MA and Pamela Howard of Barnstable; nieces and nephews Ryan Pitcher, Justin Pitcher, Jonathan Pitcher and wife Abigail, Sarah Worley and husband Alex, David Howard and wife Emily and Laura Herrmann and husband Greg; eight grand-nieces and nephews; step-daughter Meghan Mathews, husband Chris and their son Noah along with many, many lifelong friends. Nina also leaves behind her friend since she was 5, Julie Merrill-Wisell, whose aid she appreciated as invaluable, and her group of high school friends; Maureen Carlamagno, Fran Tosccano, Joan Spind and Terri Grimes. She was born in Southington, CT, daughter of the late William and Jane (Gullberg) Howard. Nina was predeceased by a sister, Myra Jane Howard, of South Windsor, CT.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Joan R. Brady, 83, formerly of Westborough

Oxford – In Loving Memory of Joan R. (deHaan) Brady, 83, of Oxford, and formerly of Westborough, who passed away peacefully at home with her loving family around her. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Brady. She is survived by her sister Gail Belinskas and her husband Stan; her children, Colleen (Paul), Dean (Anh); her grandchildren, Cortney, Devin, Kyle, Kaelin, Riley; the special loves in her life her great-grandchildren, Jayce and Melody; and Her God son Kurt Belinskas, Cole and Cam.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
John P. Grenier, 80, of Shrewsbury

– John P. Grenier, 80, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester, after a brief illness. He was a devoted husband to his wife Jacqueline for 47 years. He is survived by his two sons, Justin D. Grenier and his wife Leslie Mitchell Grenier of Boylston, Carlin J. Grenier, and his wife Erin Grenier of Shrewsbury. John was the loving Pepe of 4 grandchildren, Sari, Carlin Jr., Skylar, Ivy and his step-grandson, Jordan Johnson. John was the son of the late Paul and Florence Grenier. He leaves a sister, Constance Grenier Danti of Peabody. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Donald Grenier; sister-in-law, Ann Kelly Grenier and brother-in-law, Bernard Danti. John leaves several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in Canada and several nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
SHREWSBURY, MA
John P. Gremo, 36, of Northborough

– John P. Gremo, beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away unexpectantly on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital from complications of an acute medical condition. He was looking forward to celebrating his 37th birthday with his family on July 14. John, affectionately known as Lil’Pro, was born in...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Northborough selectmen present town administrator’s review

NORTHBOROUGH – Town Administrator John Coderre will remain at the helm of Northborough after a performance review and contract renewal in recent weeks. Coderre has served in town since 2003, acting as town administrator since 2008. “John, thank you very much for another year of, in my opinion, very,...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Southborough wins funding to expand Boroughs Loop Trail

SOUTHBOROUGH – Community members in Southborough may soon see a new trail option thanks to a $50,000 state grant. Dubbed the Peninsula Trail, this project will help connect the existing Boroughs Loop and Aqueduct Trails. It will also intersect with the Bay Circuit Trail in town, near the Southborough/Framingham border and the Route 30 causeway over the Sudbury Reservoir.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Dorothy A. Thyden, 92, of Shrewsbury

Dorothy A. (Romanas) Thyden, 92, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Petersham. She was predeceased by her husband John Thyden in 1971. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jayne Acciardi and her husband Edward of Petersham; her son, John Thyden and his wife Theresa of Sutton; five grandchildren; and two nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Rita H. Romanas and by a brother, Edmund Romanas. Dorothy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Alexander and Helen (Buneviciute) Romanas, and moved the Shrewsbury in 1999.
Shrewsbury Girl Scout Troop collects backpacks for foster children

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Girl Scout Troop 65174 members received their Bronze Award earlier this year after collecting 110 backpacks and additional supplies for the Department of Children & Families (DCF) in Worcester. Bronze Awards are the highest award that Girl Scout Juniors can receive, and they are awarded for...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Reidar Pedersen, 94, of Shrewsbury

– Reidar “Ray” Pedersen, 94, of Shrewsbury, was born in Oslo, Norway on January 21, 1928 and passed peacefully on June 28, 2022. His parents, Georg and Borghild Pedersen are predeceased, as are his three brothers, Corra Pedersen, Rolf Pedersen and Egil Pedersen. Rei had a talent for...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Westborough wins grant for Bowman Conservation Area bridge

WESTBOROUGH – A state grant will send $11,161 to the town of Westborough to help replace what officials have described as an “unsafe” bridge in the town’s Bowman Conservation Area. The money comes through the state MassTrails program, helping offset a bill that voters approved earlier...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Hudson Legion baseball falls to Milford

HUDSON – The Hudson Legion Post 100 baseball team fell to Milford on Thursday on the road at Fino Field in Milford. The game, which ended after five innings, left Hudson shutout 13-0. This was Hudson’s first loss in nearly three weeks, snapping an eight game winning streak dating...
HUDSON, MA
Northborough Senior Center holds cornhole game against Fire Department

NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough’s Senior Center held its first ever cornhole game against the town’s fire department on Thursday afternoon. The event, organizers said, marked a celebration of summer weather. It was also an invitation for community members to visit the Senior Center itself. The Senior Center’s newly...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Westborough Screen on the Green movie program to return for 2022

WESTBOROUGH – Outdoor movie showings will return to Westborough’s Bay State Commons through the town’s Screen on the Green program this summer. The program is sponsored by the Westborough Public Library, the Fire Department and the Recreation Department. It will kick off with a showing of “Mamma Mia” on July 14.
WESTBOROUGH, MA

