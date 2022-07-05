ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laughlin, NV

Neill graduates from Valdosta State University￼

By tsn-thestandard
thestandardnewspaper.online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Neill of Laughlin, Nev. has earned the Master of Library and Information Science from Valdosta State...

thestandardnewspaper.online

Comments / 0

thestandardnewspaper.online

Solomon graduates from Shenandoah University

Emanuel Solomon, of Bullhead City, was among the 1,204 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2021-22 academic year. Solomon earned a doctorate in Non-Traditional Pharmacy. Shenandoah had 236 August 2021 graduates, 332 December 2021 graduates and 636 May 2022 graduates. Shenandoah’s 2022 commencement ceremony took place on May...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
The Albany Herald

Shawn Burnette named coordinator of student activities at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

TIFTON — Shawn Burnette has been selected as the coordinator of student activities at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He began his duties on July 1. Burnette, a native of Cordele, is a 2015 ABAC graduate with a bachelor of science degree in Rural Studies-Politics and Modern Cultures. He also obtained a bachelor of arts degree in History and his teaching certification from Georgia Southwestern State University. Burnette is on track to complete his graduate degree in history from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington this summer.
CORDELE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Turner Center names Art Educator of the Year

VALDOSTA – The 2022 Turner Center Art Educator of the Year was awarded to Annette Crosby during the Gallery Opening Reception. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts awarded artist Annette Crosby with the 2022 Art Educator of the Year award at the Gallery Opening Reception on June 13.
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Jefferson schools now under local control

Thursday, June 30, 2022, marked more than the end of summer school in Jefferson County. It marked the end of charter control of Jefferson County Schools, and Superintendent Eydie Tricquet was on campus before the day’s end for the official transition. Shortly before 2 p.m., Tricquet and former principal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Thomasville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Thomasville, Georgia

You can walk the historic brick streets of Thomasville and take a look around downtown Thomasville, which was once called "The Winter Resort of the South." Thomasville Travel Center Bus Station can be found in Thomasville, GA. This bus station is ideal for anyone who wants to travel through or in Thomasville, GA.
THOMASVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

City to host Parks and Recreation Day on July 14

Parks and Recreation Appreciation Day will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 11 AM-2 PM at the CE Weir Center, located at 307 E. Bryan Street beginning with a Parade of Champions. The Parade of Champions will feature the 2021-2022 GRPA State Champions that have participated with the Recreation Department this year. Line-up will begin at 10:00 AM at the Premier Sports Athletic Complex. The parade will leave the sports complex at 10:30 AM to travel to the CE Weir Center (307 E. Bryan Street). Volunteer coaches, participants, parents, and sponsors of 2021-2022 State Champion teams are invited to participate in the parade.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Coffee Co. couple help youth through basketball camp

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A coffee county couple is using their passion for basketball to reach the lives of young people in Douglas and surrounding areas. For three consecutive years, Michael Faulk and his wife Brianna Faulk held their basketball camp " GoHardd Basketball Training” as a way to reinforce positivity, team work, confidence and healthy habits into the lives of children.
DOUGLAS, GA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Human trafficking addressed at Rotary

Sara Colbert, Mohave County Probation Department Deputy Probation Officer Senior, spoke on Human Trafficking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s July 1st meeting. Colbert noted victims can be in plain sight can be any age, race, gender or nationality. She reviewed how traffickers operate and the signs of human trafficking to watch for. For further information or to have Colbert speak to your group, call 928-753-0720, ext. 4299.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman announces addition of Fire Priority Dispatch System￼

KINGMAN – The Kingman 911 Communications Center has announced the addition of the Fire Priority Dispatch System (FPDS) to their existing use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS). Together, these important protocols enable public safety telecommunicators to provide essential safety instructions to callers and bystanders and relay vital on scene information to responders within the City of Kingman and surrounding Mohave County communities.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

￼County health director hired; Kingsley to start Aug. 1

MOHAVE COUNTY – The man who will serve as the next Director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health introduced himself during the July 5 Board of Supervisors meeting. Dr. Chad Kingsley will transition to Kingman from his current duties as a regional trauma coordinator in Las Vegas.
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Missing Valdosta man found

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Smith was found safe. The Valdosta Police Department needs the community's help locating a missing man. 70-year-old Jackie Smith was last seen mid-June in the 1700 Block of North Ashley Street. Smith is an African American male. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Several fatal road accidents happened in southwest Georgia during the holiday travel period. One happened when a man was hit walking down the middle...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Legal Notices for the Week of July 6 – July 12, 2022

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION Entity Name: MOUNTAINVIEW VISION CENTER PC Entity ID: 23339699 Entity Type: Domestic Professional Corporation Formation Date: 2/26/2022 Approval Date: 310/2022 Original Incorporation Date: 2/26/2022 Life Period: Perpetual Business Type: Health Care and Social Assistance Domicile State: Arizona Statutory Agent Name: Richard Bullen Address: 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409 Appointed Status: 3/10/2022 Principal Information: President, Richard Bullen, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409; Director, Richard Bullen, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409; Secretary, Sara Padilla Gomez, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409 Entity Principal Address: 2215 Hualapai Mountain Rd, Suite D, Kingman, AZ 86401.
KINGMAN, AZ
southgatv.com

Two dead in Lanier domestic dispute

RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
RAY CITY, GA

