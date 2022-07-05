Neill graduates from Valdosta State University￼

Parks and Recreation Appreciation Day will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 11 AM-2 PM at the CE Weir Center, located at 307 E. Bryan Street beginning with a Parade of Champions. The Parade of Champions will feature the 2021-2022 GRPA State Champions that have participated with the Recreation Department this year. Line-up will begin at 10:00 AM at the Premier Sports Athletic Complex. The parade will leave the sports complex at 10:30 AM to travel to the CE Weir Center (307 E. Bryan Street). Volunteer coaches, participants, parents, and sponsors of 2021-2022 State Champion teams are invited to participate in the parade.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO