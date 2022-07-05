ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonyford, CA

One arrested in connection to Stonyford fires

By Appeal Staff Report
 2 days ago

One person was arrested in connection to vegetation fires that occurred in Stonyford last week.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit officials, along with Colusa County partners, responded to reports of multiple structural fires near Market Street in Stonyford on Thursday just before 4 p.m.

It was determined that the fires started within the vegetation and extended to the structures, according to Cal Fire officials.

“Firefighters quickly knocked down the fires and were able to contain the cause of the fire,” read a release issued by Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire law enforcement officials were called to help investigate the origin and cause of the fire and, upon completion of their investigation, determined that Karl Kristofors of Stonyford was burning trash in a burn pit behind his house and started the blaze.

Officials said the fire caused the total loss of one mobile home, one shed and severe damage to another home and shed.

Kristofors was arrested and charged with two counts of arson, negligently causing a fire to a structure, negligently causing a fire to the wildland and three counts of declaring a state of emergency. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail and bail was set at $250,000.

Marysville, CA
