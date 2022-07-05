ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Read Jax working to get local kids to read for at least 20 minutes a day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
A new challenge kicked off Tuesday with the goal of getting local kids to read 20 minutes a day.

It’s called the Read Jax Summer Social Challenge.

Read Jax is a community-wide initiative to increase third-grade reading scores in Duval County.

Action News Jax told you back in March that data from the Florida gap map showed more than 60 elementary schools in Duval County had third-grade reading scores lower than 50, which meant less than half of the students in the schools were reading at their grade level.

Read Jax says reading 20 minutes a day can improve academic, economic and health outcomes.

