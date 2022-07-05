ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Notre Dame standout Blake Wesley signs rookie contract with Spurs

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Former Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley signed his rookie-scale contract with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced on Tuesday. He is the first of the Spurs’ three first-round picks to sign.

Wesley, the 25th pick, averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals last season on 47.1% shooting from the field. He was the only true freshman in the nation to record at least 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3s and 40 steals.

The 19-year-old is expected to play in the Las Vegas Summer League; the Spurs tip off their schedule on Friday. He will be joined by Malaki Branham (20th pick), but it is not clear if Jeremy Sochan (ninth pick) will be able to participate after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Wesley projects to have an opportunity to play more minutes this season after the Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks last week. He can use the summer league to showcase his abilities and prove himself as he transitions into the NBA.

