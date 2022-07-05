ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Months-old baby, previously denied heart transplant because his parents didn’t want him to receive series of vaccines, including the Covid vaccine, has finally been approved the much-needed transplant

Late last month, several news outlets reported the case of the 6-month-old baby who was denied a life-saving heart transplant only because his parents didn’t want him to receive a series of vaccines, including the Covid-19 vaccine. Per the parents, they refused to abide by the requirements based on their religious...

