Saint Louis County, MO

70-Year-Old Missouri Man Beat His Disabled Sister to Death: Authorities

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
The courts put a severely disabled sister in the care of her older brother, but police say she died violently at his hands mere months later. Anthony Sokolich, 70, beat his 63-year-old sister Katherine Sokolich to death, officers said. St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus suggested the motive....

iheart.com

Iowa Woman Facing 25-Charges For ID Theft, Fraud

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids has been arrested on more than two dozen charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and money laundering. Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith is accused of assuming the identities of several people from around the United States. Police say Smith set up bank accounts, bought cars and set up utilities in the names of others.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager critically wounded in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating Wednesday after a shooting in the Payne - Phalen neighborhood left a teenager fighting for his life.  The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rose Avenue. Responding officers found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews brought the boy to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police described his condition as critical.  So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

8-month-old killed in wrong-way crash in the Metro East

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Detectives with the Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver. The accident happened Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. on the entrance ramp to southbound I-255 at State Street in East St. Louis. A mother and father were...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota woman sentenced on federal murder charge

ALLEN, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old Allen, South Dakota, woman convicted of Second Degree Murder was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on June 30. Jonnie Fineran’s sentence was handed down by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, according to a release by United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell.
ALLEN, SD
FOX59

Man who brought meth from Kentucky to Indiana sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS – A man who brought methamphetamine from Kentucky to Indiana learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Anthony Shanklin of Louisville, Kentucky, to 7 years in federal prison. Shanklin had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The investigation into Shanklin’s drug operation started in 2021. He dealt numerous narcotics, including meth, […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
Law & Crime

WATCH LIVE: Colorado Double Murder Ex-Boyfriend Trial

A Colorado man is on trial for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend and her new lover. Kevin Dean Eastman, 49, is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of possession of a weapon by previous offender. Opening statements are expected no earlier than Tuesday, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT. You can watch in the player above.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
