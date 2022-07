More and more catalytic converters are getting stolen here in the Treasure Valley. In Meridian, police track a 550 percent increase in reports from 2019 to now. In Boise, police took 12 reports in 2019, 25 in 2020, 88 in 2021 and 111 so far in 2022. Those numbers include cases where catalytic converters were stolen or attempted to be removed, and police say there could be multiple stolen catalytic converters in a single report.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO