OBI launches new group donation program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) has launched a new program to help small groups come together and donate blood, ‘Mission Express.’

The program enables remote organizations and smaller companies who can’t support a mobile blood drive at their own worksite to instead host a group blood drive at their local donor center.

There is no minimum number of donors needed to participate.

“In the new normal of pandemic life, we are asking people to keep blood donation top of mind even though their lives and routines have changed,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need for blood never stops, so we’re thankful that additional groups and organizations of all sizes can now participate in donating blood, which is one of the most meaningful community service projects a group can perform together.”

People interested in the program should email programs@OBI.org to learn more.

