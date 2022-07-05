ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Firefighters facing new obstacles with solar panels, metal roofs

By Jack McCune
 2 days ago

(WTAJ) — Firefighters are facing new obstacles and challenges responding to fires at houses with metal roofs and solar panels.

Cambria County Regional Firefighter’s Association said escape times can decrease on homes with solar panels and metal roofs as the fire could spread quicker. Training Committee Chairman Jim McCann said new equipment and training are needed to deal with them, especially solar panels.

“We cannot go near them. We don’t touch them,” McCann said. “We just don’t shut them down. They continue to collect energy.”

He added alerting firefighters that your home has them is crucial.

“That’s now another hazard that has to [both] be recognized and be dealt with,” McCann said.

McCann said cutting into homes for rescues and to put fires out becomes a longer process.

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

And the added equipment and trainings are costing local fire companies more money. And some, especially volunteer departments, are running thin as costs continue to increase.

“It’s astronomical as compared to the days gone by,” association President and volunteer firefighter Nick Wuckovich said. “There’s a lot of money [that goes in] to even equip a firefighter in just personal protective clothing. With newer requirements coming out with different regulations and standards, to meet those standards is very expensive.”

McCann emphasized that this doesn’t mean homeowners need to avoid adding solar panels or metal roofing. He said fire departments are “MacGuyvers” and are good at coming up with ways to deal with new obstacles and respond to any emergency situation.

“I get it. I understand why [solar panels are popular],” McCann said. “[But] you can’t just rely on, ‘We’ve always done it that way.’ You must evolve [as a fire company]. You must embrace what’s coming in. It’s up to the fire department to raise that money to get that equipment and train their people to recognize that hazard.”

The association said it always needs new volunteers and firefighters. To learn more about volunteering or to sign up, visit their website .

WTAJ

