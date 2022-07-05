ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

GoFundMe set up for children of Wichita Falls double homicide victims

By Dylan Jimenez
 2 days ago
Screenshot of GoFundMe page for Concepta St. Hillaire Funeral Fund

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up for two kids after losing both parents in a June double homicide.

The GoFundMe goal has reached over $16,000, surpassing its goal of $10,000.

On June 25, Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 200 block of Cartwright Road about gunshots in the area.

At the scene, officers found Mark Barnett dead in the driveway and Concepta St. Hilaire dead in the backyard of the house. Both had wounds to the head according to Sgt. Sheehan.

The suspect, identified as Jason St. Hilaire, was taken to United Regional for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead that afternoon.

WFPD has closed the case following the death of Jason St. Hilaire.

