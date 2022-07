There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.

