Harrison Charter Township, MI

Crews respond to crash in Harrison Township

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Harrison Twp. Crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Crews were called to respond to a crash in Harrison Township Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported in the area of Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road around 5:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

Video obtained from the scene shows at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and how the crash happened.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

