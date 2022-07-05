Crews respond to crash in Harrison Township

Harrison Twp. Crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Crews were called to respond to a crash in Harrison Township Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported in the area of Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road around 5:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

Video obtained from the scene shows at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and how the crash happened.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

