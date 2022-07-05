ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deuel County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 14:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deuel...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Box Butte County in the panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Morrill County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 230 AM MDT. * At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alliance, Hemingford, Berea, Wild Horse Butte and Alliance Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Cheyenne; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Kit Carson; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 444 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE CHEYENNE DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO KIT CARSON LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO

