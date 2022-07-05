ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

A perfect 36-hour eating itinerary in Eugene

By Michael Russell
hereisoregon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, we offered up our comprehensive guide to Eugene’s best restaurants, from the secret cocktail bar hidden above the city’s top omakase sushi counter to the breakfast burritos and bibimbap bowls at the city’s favorite hangover brunch spot. But even with huge crowds expected...

www.hereisoregon.com

Comments / 0

 

klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
Oregon Lifestyle
Lebanon-Express

Avian flu case found in Linn County backyard

The latest case of avian flu has been detected in a private Linn County flock. Four detections of avian flu have been found in Oregon. The first case of avian flu this year was also found in Linn County. This latest case was found in a noncommercial backyard with approximately...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

New CG city ordinance could mean relief for area homeless

While the topic of a proposed homeless shelter in Cottage Grove has been at the center of community and City conversations over the last several months, new sections of law enacted by Oregon’s 2022 Legislative Assembly - Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 195.520 – may be the key to providing quick and less expensive relief for those experiencing homelessness, not to mention people who have been impacted by shortfalls in affordable housing.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
newslincolncounty.com

A resident gives a general sweep of what it’s like to live in Depoe Bay….

Why add more when there is so much chaos in this world, why add more? Why add to an already difficult place to navigate with so many pitfalls and hidden dangers?. Case in point, our housing crisis. Not only in Oregon is this an issue but across our country. And there are some solutions to be had here. An easy one is to stop selling single-family homes to investors. Big or small investors. Big investors are reaping huge profits by buying up whole neighborhoods or blocks of homes and then renting them out long term to the very people who tried to purchase these homes (in some cases) and were outbid by the big investing corporation. Imagine that, you pay someone else to rent the property you wanted to purchase and get equity in. What a huge slap in the face!
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Small Southern Oregon town to be home of state’s largest Tesla supercharger station

Tesla plans to build an enormous electric vehicle supercharger station off of Interstate 5 in Sutherlin, Oregon. With a population of just over 8,000, Sutherlin might not seem like the obvious choice for the largest supercharger station outside of California. “Other than this being the greatest small town in the...
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) — An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Emerald Media

Eugene City Council passes middle housing ordinance

The Eugene City Council passed an ordinance implementing middle housing code amendments required by House Bill 2001 in a May 24 special meeting. The bill — which was passed in 2019 — requires cities with populations of over 25,000 to allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, cottage clusters and townhouses in residential areas typically zoned for single-family homes.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

