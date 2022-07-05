Shamokin man charged for allegedly trespassing in abandoned building

Coal Township, Pa. -- A Shamokin man was arrested for trespassing at an unoccupied building in Coal Township.

A witness called Coal Township Police the evening of June 21 to report that a U-Haul was parked near the old BRL building by a dirt path near Berry Avenue and Maple Street. The witness told police they believed people were inside the building stealing items.

When police arrived, they heard what sounded like wrenches banging together coming from somewhere inside the building, according to the affidavit. As officers went up to the second floor, they found James C. Sampson Jr., 35, with a black trash bag full of sockets and wrenches lying on the floor next to him.

Officers heard a second individual running on the second floor, but they were not able to locate them. It was suspected the individual jumped out of the second-floor window. Sampson claimed he did not know their name, according to the affidavit written by Officer Michael Menapace.

Sampson told police he was exploring the building because "he likes to explore old abandoned buildings," Menapace wrote.

Upon searching Sampson during arrest, police found a capped syringe in his wallet and empty heroin wrappers.

Sampson was charged with a felony of criminal trespass and misdemeanor drug possession.

The other individual was not found at the scene. A witness told police they saw a Hispanic man on the path by the building. The man is described as being 5'7" or 5'8" and 170 lbs. with hair pulled back and dread locks, a tattoo in the center of his back, and possibly one on his arm. The witness told police the man was wearing blue jeans, according to the affidavit.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.