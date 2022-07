A measure to legalize psychedelic mushrooms statewide is a step closer to the ballot after proponents submitted signatures to the Secretary of State’s office. If the state finds they have enough valid signatures, Coloradans can expect to vote on Initiative 58 — also known as the Natural Medicine Health Act — this November. Co-chief proponent Veronica Lightning Horse Perez said the campaign collected over 220,0000 signatures, giving them a cushion of about 100,000 above the minimum required.

