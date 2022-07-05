Twins place Chris Archer on injured list, Josh Winder to start vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins placed Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list with left hip tightness and have recalled Josh Winder to start Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Archer signed with Minnesota as a free agent this offseason and has gone 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts. The right-hander has only thrown 61.1 innings this year as the Twins have tried to manage his workload, but Archer threw a season-high 90 pitches in his last outing on June 30.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park that the team hopes Archer will be back before the All-Star break.

In the meantime, Winder will take his place in the rotation and look to build off a strong rookie season. The right-hander has gone 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA but has a 3-1 record with a 1.27 ERA in four starts.

Winder will look to give the Twins their fourth win in the past five games when he goes up against Michael Kopech on Tuesday night.