ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Six months after the Marshall Fire, homes still haven’t been rebuilt

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been just over six months ago when the Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and killed two people in Superior and Louisville. With damage estimated at more...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 1

Related
1310kfka.com

Larimer County’s recycling, waste processing plans delayed

New composting, recycling, and waste processing facilities are still at least two years away from becoming a reality. The Coloradoan reports efforts to keep trash out of Larimer County’s next landfill and help Fort Collins achieve its goal of zero waste by 2030 have been delayed. The county is planning for a new landfill near Wellington, a combined site for food scraps and yard waste, another site for construction and demolition waste, and an upgraded recycling facility. But a $50 million estimate for the projects is no longer feasible, and county officials they’ve had to put the project on pause to re-evaluate. The soonest a new landfill could open would be late next summer; the existing landfill could hit capacity by the end of next year. For the full story, https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Climate-minded homeowners are cutting themselves off from the natural gas system. Where does that leave everyone else?

Don Cameron, a former science teacher and current city councilperson in Golden, Colo., has remodeled his home into a living example of the "electrify everything" movement. The brick ranch home was fit for the cover of a green living magazine even before the remodels. A thriving community garden takes up one side of the front yard, where Cameron and his neighbors grow vegetables. Terraced beds on the opposite side of his driveway support a riot of wildflowers.
GOLDEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Post#Superior
Mike McKibbin

DougCo seeks homeless shelter site, but not in Castle Rock

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] If Douglas County finds a location for a homeless shelter, Commissioner Abe Laydon told town council members it would not be in Castle Rock. Laydon spoke at length Tuesday night about the county's efforts that led them to suggest a site next to the county detention and justice center in Castle Rock earlier this year. When the plan met strong opposition from the town council and residents, the county dropped it.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Airbnb hosts hacked: Boulder home rented out without owner's consent, Buena Vista host loses thousands in rental revenue

Some Airbnb hosts have been getting hacked -- some losing thousands of dollars in rental revenue, others seeing strangers show up at their doors ready to rent out listings that haven't been active for years. Online forums and blogs show it's been happening to people across the country, but CBS Colorado has learned it's also happening to hosts in the Centennial State.
BOULDER, CO
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. drops from ‘high’ to ‘medium’ on COVID-19 risk dial

Larimer County has dropped on the COVID-19 risk dial. The county now stands at medium Instead of high, according to current case levels. Hospitalizations tied to COVID per 100,000people over a week-long moving average have dropped back below 10. COVID-19 case rates are rising though. The Coloradoan reports cases now stand at 313 compared to 292 on June 23. But cases are down from high of 375 in mid-June. Check out all the data at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through. Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
villagerpublishing.com

Arapahoe County is moving full-speed toward the future

On June 29, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) of Arapahoe County held a State of the County breakfast event at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds located at 25690 E. Quincy Avenue in Aurora. BOCC Chair Nancy Jackson opened the gathering by sharing that Arapahoe County is presently the third largest...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy