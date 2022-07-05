Six months after the Marshall Fire, homes still haven’t been rebuilt

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO