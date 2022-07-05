ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Wish Former Player Hernan Crespo A Happy Birthday As Other Well Wishes Flood In

By Kieran Neller
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

The Argentine Coach spent five years at Stamford Bridge during his impressive career that saw him having stints for both AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The Blues took to twitter to send their well wishes for the former player with a simple message and photo.

The striker won his first European League trophy at Chelsea in the 2005/06 season under Jose Mourinho after returning from his loan to AC Milan.

The current Al-Duhail manager also helped the Blues to win the Community Shield that season as well for the first time since 2000.

The forward saw success in Italy as well, winning the league three times in his tree years at Inter Milan.

Since retirement, Crespo has managed six clubs, including Sao Paulo as well as Italian and Argentinian teams.

In his time in charge, the 47-year-old continued adding to his trophy cabinet, including winning the Campeonato Paulista with Sao Paulo in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qi8Vw_0gVlrD9X00

Fans in the comments were quick to wish the star a happy birthday, as well as look back on significant times in the player's career.

One commenter said, "Remember his 92nd minute goal against Wigan?"

Another replied, "Those were the days. When we could sign whoever we wanted."

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with the Blues as the English star takes one step closer to joining Chelsea. According to John Cross, the Blues managed to fight off countless Europen giants to win over the 27-year-old, and his final decision. Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and, former club Liverpool were reported to have taken an interest in the English forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
City Transfer Room

Report: Raheem Sterling Contract Length At Chelsea Revealed

A fee has finally been agreed between Chelsea and Manchester City for Raheem Sterling after many weeks of speculation now the details of his deal have been agreed. Thomas Tuchel's side have been in the market for attacking reinforcements due to Romelu Lukaku leaving on loan to Inter Milan after a poor return to Stamford Bridge as well as other forwards such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic after flattering to deceive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Chelsea Fc#Ac Milan#Argentine#European League#Al Duhail#Italian#Argentinian#The Campeonato Paulista#Wigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juventus and Milan to battle for teenage striker

Even though bolstering the club’s senior squad remains the main priority for the management, Juventus are also tracking a host of youngsters. According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on Vicenza teenager Tommaso Mancini. The 17-year-old is a youth product of Vicenza who mainly plays with the...
SOCCER
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy