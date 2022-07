BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the region today. Ahead of the front, clouds and the humidity will be increasing. Dew points will reach into the upper 50s and low 60s which will help to fuel the potential for afternoon storms. Showers & storms will begin to develop over northern Maine around the lunch hour and will move southeast towards the coast through the early evening. There is an isolated risk of strong to severe storms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk for areas mostly north & east of Waterville.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO