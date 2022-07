Senator Min announced today that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 935 into law. This legislation will allow Domestic Violence Restraining Orders (DVROs) to be renewed as many times as necessary for victims of abuse. SB 935 addresses the lack of clarity in current law concerning whether a judge may subsequently renew a DVRO that has previously been renewed, which has led to inconsistent handling of DVROs by judges across the state and the denial of victims legal protections on a recurring basis. The legislation is part of a larger domestic violence package championed by Senator Min.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO