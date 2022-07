Nine people died - including five in 24 hours - and several others were hospitalized over the holiday weekend from suspected fentanyl overdoses in a rural Florida county. At least 19 people overdosed over the holiday weekend, leaving nine people dead, four in cardiac arrest and six others have been hospitalized and intubed in Gadsden County, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. All were between the ages of 34 and 67, and at least two of them were women.

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO