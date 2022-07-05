Trio Of Bald Eagles At Marion County Baseline Landfill

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages. Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO