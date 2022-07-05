ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Trio Of Bald Eagles At Marion County Baseline Landfill

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis trio of bald eagles were spotted in...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 2

Related
ocala-news.com

Family Of Barred Owls In Marion County

This family of barred owls have lived in a local backyard for nearly 10 years. They’ve had their babies here and seen them grow. Thanks to Tina Ramirez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala seeks volunteers for cleanup of Chestnut Cemetery

The City of Ocala Public Works Department is seeking volunteers to participate in a Chestnut Cemetery cleanup day on Saturday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at Chestnut Cemetery, which is located at 698 NW 13th Terrace. They will help with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County celebrating ‘National Park and Recreation Month’

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department is excited to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month once again. This year’s theme, Rise Up for Parks and Recreation, is intended to highlight all the ways that the county’s Parks and Recreation staff members work to make the local communities stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient through various programs.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A dozen derelict boats are being removed from Withlacoochee River

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - “I wanted them to be recognized for all their hard work.”. Levy County commissioners are saying their staff deserved the credit for finding the boats for the derelict vessel removal program. District 1, Commissioner John Meeks, says he is disappointed after the county’s original proposal...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies locate missing siblings from Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The missing trio has been located in Flagler County and have since been reunited with their parents. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help on locating three missing siblings. Joshua Diperna,10, Mikayla Maldzhiev,15, and Jeremiah Myke,15 reportedly ran away from their home...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King National Historic Landmark closing for maintenance on July 11

The park grounds, trail, and fort at the Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street) will be closing for maintenance on Monday, July 11. The maintenance will begin in the morning, and the park is expected to reopen the same day at noon. The park is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset or 7 p.m. (whichever comes first).
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected Myrtle Beach drug dealers nabbed in parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages. Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thousands of Marion County students to receive free backpacks ahead of new school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students in Marion County are set to receive free backpacks filled with supplies just in time for school to start this fall. The first-ever community giveback is a joint effort between AdventHealth Ocala, the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County and Marion County Public Schools. It is being supported by Thaddeus Bullard, better known as WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil, and his Bullard Family Foundation.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents share their thoughts on the city’s needs

Residents from across Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I am a new Ocala Floridian of 8 weeks, and I moved here for the small town vibe and location. We have all we need here, and we’re close enough to many big cities if we want to experience that. The only thing I’ve noticed is that many of the hotels are pretty rough – I stayed in a few last October when I visited. And one hotel I won’t name has reoccurring police visits. But all in all, we call this home now and like it here,” says Ocala resident Kim Edwards.
OCALA, FL

