Nashville woman's home wrongfully listed for rent in Facebook scam

A daughter continues to search for answers to the disappearance of her father. Pat Guild, an aspiring songwriter, who went missing in Tenessee more than 30 years ago. He'd moved to Nashville to pursue his musical aspirations. His daughter, Shannon Cacopardo, wants answers and has been on a long desperate search to uncover the truth. After his move to the city, he quickly fell on hard times. News Channel 5 reports that he ended up in a homeless camp under the I-24/I-40 overpass which was known as "Tent City." Prior to his disappearance, he'd worked as a pipe fitter, and built a house under the overpass that was featured in an article in The Tennessean on November 15, 1989. The case remains active.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO