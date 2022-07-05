ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville woman's home wrongfully listed for rent in Facebook scam

By Marissa Sulek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she put her home up for sale a week ago. But, instead of people looking to buy the house, she says people come to her door asking to see a rental property. She traced it back to a Facebook scam. She...

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
Middle Tennesseans being warned of a scam

Middle Tennesseans are being warned about an ongoing scam where at least three victims (two men/one woman) were each falsely told that they had warrants for their arrest and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed. The scam begins with a male caller who says he is...
Rent on the rise: Woman struggles to keep home

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman said she was suddenly notified her lease won’t be renewed and is faced with finding a new place to live amid a rapidly rising rent market. “The letter says, ‘We have decided not to renew your lease,’” Rose DuSeigneur read. “It doesn’t...
2 women lose thousands after leaving checks in mailboxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mail issue cost two women in the Green Hills area thousands of dollars. WSMV4 talked to two women, now on the edge, and told their neighbors to watch what they put in their mailbox. It all started on June 14th when checks were placed inside...
2 arrested for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested Wednesday for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville; one of the batches tested positive for fentanyl. Metro police say 48-year-old Ronnie Drinks met an undercover detective at Riverfront Park and was arrested after the detective found 12.2 grams of cocaine in Drinks’ possession. He was charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Drinks is being held on a $82,000 bond.
Vacant North Nashville home damaged in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) worked to extinguish a house fire Thursday morning in an area just west of the downtown loop. The fire began around 4:40 a.m. at a vacant home in the 900 block of 12th Avenue North. NFD said no injuries were reported.
Wilhoite Raises $13K-Plus for Jewels in 20 Minutes

NASHVILLE, TN — Vivian Wilhoite, a member of the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, made a compelling appeal to the audience at the 15th annual Literary Luncheon and raised more than $13,000 for the Jewels. This group of teenage girls are part of the Lighting the Path for Girls...
Missing Songwriter's Daughter Searching for Answers 31 Years After His Disappearance

A daughter continues to search for answers to the disappearance of her father. Pat Guild, an aspiring songwriter, who went missing in Tenessee more than 30 years ago. He'd moved to Nashville to pursue his musical aspirations. His daughter, Shannon Cacopardo, wants answers and has been on a long desperate search to uncover the truth. After his move to the city, he quickly fell on hard times. News Channel 5 reports that he ended up in a homeless camp under the I-24/I-40 overpass which was known as "Tent City." Prior to his disappearance, he'd worked as a pipe fitter, and built a house under the overpass that was featured in an article in The Tennessean on November 15, 1989. The case remains active.
