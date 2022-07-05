ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, CA

Jackknifed semi-truck prompts sigalert on WB I-210 Freeway at Wheatland Avenue

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Two lanes open on WB I-210 Freeway after semi-truck jackknifes, spills fuel 01:00

Officials with the California Highway Patrol have issued a sigalert for all lanes of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near Wheatland Avenue in Lakeview Terrace after a semi-truck collided with a car and jackknifed, spilling fuel onto the roadway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, approximately 100 gallons of fuel spilled across the roadway.

Just before 6 p.m., CHP tweeted that the number one and two lanes on the westbound I-210 Freeway at Wheatland have been reopened, and that lanes three and four will remain closed for another hour.

At about 6:20 p.m. the last two lanes reopened.

