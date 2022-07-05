ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

AARP Pennsylvania Poll: Black Voters Say Inflation Is Most Important to Them

By Alec Robson
 2 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — In the race for Governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, candidates should pay close attention to the concerns of Black Pennsylvanians age 50 and over, according to a new survey from AARP Pennsylvania. The poll found that issues such as inflation and rising prices, gun control/gun rights, and...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What is the independent state legislature doctrine, and why does it matter for Pa.?

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a case that could reshape election policy across the country, including in Pennsylvania. At issue is an extreme legal doctrine that would give state legislatures unchecked power over elections and political maps — an idea at least four justices have signaled support for. Here’s what you need to know about the case and what a favorable ruling would mean for the state:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Budget would leave billions unspent, boost education funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers hoped to start wrapping up the state budget Thursday, but Senate Republican leaders issued an ominous statement about a potential deadlock one week after the annual spending plan was due to be completed. Overnight negotiations produced an early morning email to reporters from Erica Clayton Wright, communications director for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County, saying Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s push for greater education spending had become a problem. “Discussions around the budget with the Governor’s Office are deteriorating, which is leading us closer to an impasse,” Clayton Wright wrote, saying Wolf’s engagement could get talks back on track. “While there are areas of consensus among the House, Senate and governor, we remain at an impasse on several sticking points most notably education. The governor is asking for an unrealistic increase of $1.8 billion for basic education, which is simply an impossible number for us to meet,” Clayton Wright said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA State Rep. Melissa Shusterman Praises Historic Education Investments in State Budget

HARRISBURG, PA — Thursday evening, state Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, voted in favor of the state budget, applauding its historic investments in schools. This budget increases education funding by almost $750 million ($525 million in Basic Education Funding and $225 million in Level Up funding). This budget also invests $100 million in Special Education, $100 million in school safety and security, $100 million in mental health resources in schools, $60 million investment in Pre-K and $19 million in Head Start programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
yourerie

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana law

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new bill is proposing changes to the current medical marijuana laws in Pennsylvania. Currently, the Commonwealth has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone driving with THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) in their system. However, advocates for Senate Bill 167 say that even when the intoxicating...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2 local Republicans join others in endorsing Democrat Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Nine former and current Republican officials endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor on Wednesday. As political editor Jon Delano reports, that includes two from western Pennsylvania. At age 85, former state Sen. Bob Jubelirer of Altoona was a leader in the Republican party for decades, serving as Republican Senate leader, Senate president and lieutenant governor. On Wednesday, he endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor, saying the alternative Doug Mastriano was "dangerous." "I think he is very dangerous, in my opinion, and I hope he loses," says Jubelirer. Jubelirer joined eight other Republicans in endorsing Shapiro, praising...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Signs of trouble emerge in negotiations on late Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There is another delay in the already overdue Pennsylvania state budget. House Democrats and House Republicans seemed optimistic Wednesday that a deal was close, but circumstances may have changed. On Thursday morning, we heard from Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward's office about an apparent breakdown in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
yourerie

Pennsylvania law changes definition of a veteran

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A new law signed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf amends the definition of a veteran in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 849 changes the definitions related to veterans’ employment preference for veterans discharged because of a medical disability. Specifically, the bill amends the definition of a “veteran”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania DEP Highlights Student Winners of 2022 Earth Week Poster and Video Contest

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation Deputy Secretary Krishnan Ramamurthy and the Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) Executive Director Jennifer Summers yesterday highlighted the student winners of PROP’s 2022 Earth Week Poster and Video Contest. There were 12 winning posters and three winning videos.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marc Stier: We need a budget for all Pennsylvanians

It appears that state budget negotiations are continuing and we may have some announcement of a budget deal in the next day or so. The last few weeks of public debate in Harrisburg have been deeply revealing of the different approaches of the two parties. One of those parties has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

Prioritizing the needs of Pennsylvanians

19th District State Rep. Aerion AbneyPhoto courtesy of Rep. Abney. By Pennsylvania 19th District State Representative, Aerion Abney. Welcome to the new 19th Legislative District. I am honored to serve as your new State Representative and be your champion in Harrisburg. I am in the process of getting my District Office staffed and will be making plans to begin remote office locations later this summer and into the fall. Stay tuned for further details about our remote office days and what days we’ll be in Hazelwood. In the interim, please visit my legislative website (https://pahouse.com/abney/) for frequent updates, and to sign up for my weekly e-newsletter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania law protects mothers and babies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The overturning of Roe v Wade is bringing a Pennsylvania law, that’s been in effect for decades, to light. “Baby Mary” was found on July 11, 2001, at the Sunbury Municipal Transfer Station. Investigators say the infant was killed just seconds after she was born by her own mother and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PA issues spotted lanternfly warning

State leaders have issued another warning about the spotted lanternfly as more counties are added to the quarantine list. Washington, Armstrong and Indiana counties were added to the quarantine list this year - prohibiting the movement of the spotted lanternfly at any stage of life. The state's Agriculture secretary Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa Gov race: Shapiro favored over Mastriano in 538 forecast model

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is favored to win the Pennsylvania Governor race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 Forecast Model. As of 1 p.m. on July 5, Shapiro is favored to win Pennsylvania’s election for Governor, defeating State Senator Doug Mastriano in 74% of models. The model found Shapiro would defeat Mastriano with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The spotted lanternfly is destroying crops in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania.  So far, dozens of counties in the state have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which was recently added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While it may be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
