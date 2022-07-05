ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘There’s a reason God still has him here’: Birmingham teen continues fighting for life after shooting

By Michael Clark
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Birmingham 15-year-old continues fighting for his life at Children’s of Alabama after he was shot playing video games with a friend.

Christian Savage was critically injured when someone fired into his family’s home in the Morrell Todd housing community on June 28.

“I know there’s a reason God still has him here and he is fighting,” said Patrice Leonard, the child’s mother.

Leonard and other family members have remained by the teenager’s side since the shooting.

Christian still is unable to talk and doctors are waiting on swelling to subside before determining next steps.

“The left side, you will get a lot of movement out of him. He will grab your hand [and] squeeze it. It lets me know he is alert and he can hear and understand what we are saying,” said Leonard.

The teen’s mother had just left the house last week when she got the call about the shooting. She immediately turned around.

“I actually ran through the little tape the police had up because they beat me there. One of the detectives grabbed me and he knew me, because he called me by name and he was like ‘Mom, I need you to calm down because we are about to bring him out and he is still alive’,” said Leonard.

Christian remains on a ventilator. Other family members have been coming to the hospital to be with him and comfort his mother.

“It hurts. It is tough day by day, I have my moments. I break down just to see him in there,” said Ashley Leonard Sims, who is Christian’s aunt.

On Tuesday, Birmingham Police announced charges against 19-year-olds Omar Smith and Martez Jefferson. Both are charged with two counts of discharging into an occupied dwelling and one count of attempted murder.

BPD released new images of a third suspect Tuesday who had not been identified.

Leonard said she’s been in constant prayer since the shooting.

“If I can’t forgive the people who did this, how can God forgive me for anything I’ve done?” Leonard asked.

Family members expect Christian Savage to be in the hospital for months. While there may be plenty of uncertainty, Leonard is leaning on her faith.

“I’ve talked to God. When I leave this hospital, Christian is leaving with me. He is not leaving in a bag. He is not leaving in a casket. He is leaving out of here even if he have to be in a wheelchair,” said Leonard.

Christian Savage is yet another teenager hurt or killed by gun violence in Birmingham. Leonard is pleading with others to stop shooting.

“Put these guns down. You are hurting innocent kids that have bright futures,” said Leonard.

Family members started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you’re interested in helping, you can learn more here .

If you recognize the man in BPD’s photos, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

