Mebane community left with unanswered questions after baby dies in car

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been four days since an unresponsive 1-year-old in Mebane died after she was left inside the car as her father was inside his place of employment.

Police responded to a cardiac arrest call on Friday, June 1, at the Armacell building when they learned the 1-year-old was left inside the vehicle.

Mebane police are not releasing many details about this case until they can speak to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

We reached out on Tuesday and did not hear back.

“The first responders…go through a lot, especially the ones that have kids…and it hits home,” said Jennifer Livers, a fire life educator with the Mebane Fire Department.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions as to what led up to a 1-year-old being left inside the vehicle.

We received a statement from the general manager of Armacell Shawn Dunahoe.

“We’re supporting our team members. It’s a tragic loss for the family, employees, as well as the entire Armacell family. The investigation is ongoing, and this is all we can say right now,” Dunahoe said.

Mebane police did not take our questions Tuesday about how long the young child was left inside the car and if charges will be filed.

“This is the first and only case that we’re aware of in Mebane. It’s the second case in Alamance County. We hope we don’t have any more. I believe it’s the 9th death in the country at this point for 2022,” Livers said.

She knows the type of devastation and impact a death like this can have on a family.

“We think about the children, the families and what they are going through,” Livers said.

That’s why fire crews set up a hot car demonstration around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to show how quickly a car can heat up.

As part of the display, we saw the temperature inside the truck reach 156 degrees while the temperature gauge read about 97 degrees outside.

“Don’t ever leave a child in the vehicle…even if the vehicle is in shade or windows or down, it doesn’t make much of a difference. They could succumb to the heat,” Livers said.

She suggests leaving something of importance that you will need for the day like a purse or work entry badge in the backseat to remember that a child is there.

“Children can’t breathe. We can’t breathe. It is the leading cause of non- crash-related injuries to death to children,” Livers said.

Right now, police have not identified the child or the father.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the police or crime stoppers.

