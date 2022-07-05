Movie Matinee, 60+ years

What is Wes Anderson's best movie? It's a very, very hard question to answer. We often read about a director’s vision and how they put their own individual style and palette on everything they make, but, truthfully, even some of the world’s most-acclaimed directors are real chameleons. Show a cinematic newcomer The Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas, and it’s unlikely they’d come to the conclusion that they were made by the same person. The big personalities of cinema have done it all, crossing genres, going up and down in terms of budget, with only the most ardent cinephiles being able to connect the dots.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO