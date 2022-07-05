ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It...

popculture.com

Comments / 79

Hellhound 1
2d ago

Oh no how can my life go on? A singer of a band I never heard of is leaving, can this year get any worse?

Reply(4)
60
Jim Kelley
2d ago

Who?? How is this a story? It might as well say ‘Stan is leaving Walmart after this holiday season’… seriously

Reply(5)
28
CarloSalvi
2d ago

A metal band that formed in 2004? Doubt it. There hasn't been a true metal band formed since the 80's. I highly doubt they sound anything like a metal band. Oh well, have fun on your state fair tour, say hi to the Oak Ridge Boys for me.

Reply(2)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Dave Mustaine lashes out at Judas Priest guitar tech for soundchecking during Megadeth set

The Megadeth frontman dropped f-bombs like they were going out of fashion when the Priest tech got to work on the adjacent stage at Barcelona Rock Fest. Things were going swimmingly during Megadeth’s Saturday (July 2) set at Barcelona Rock Fest. The band had played hits including Hangar 18, Angry Again and Sweating Bullets, and the crowd were, as usual, lapping it up.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Metal#The Band#Sludge Metal#Doom Metal
musictimes.com

Steven Tyler Health Update: Aerosmith Frontman's Status After Relapse Revealed

Steven Tyler improved immediately after his stay in a rehabilitation facility. Tyler reportedly had a successful stay inside a rehabilitation facility and is currently doing well. According to a news outlet, the Aerosmith frontman showed impressive progress after starting his treatment program following a relapse. With that, he checked out...
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Jack and Kristina Wagner: Our Son Lost ‘Battle With Addiction’

Soap stars Jack and Kristina Wagner say their 27-year-old son Harrison “lost his battle with addiction” and they want to help others who are struggling. Harrison, a DJ and aspiring actor, was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot earlier this week, and while the medical examiner has not released a specific cause of death, his parents have made clear substance abuse was involved. “Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” Jack Wagner, an alum of Melrose Place, and ex-wife Kristina, a longtime General Hospital cast member, wrote in a statement on the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
Loudwire

Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How Drummer Broke His Ribs

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee continues to gut it out on tour while playing with broken ribs. And now the details behind how he broke his ribs has been made public. Lee's wife Brittany Furlan shared the info in a Snapchat video (seen below) that has circulated online. Lee has...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy