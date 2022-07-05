ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Admits Teams in China ‘Might Need Access to Data for Engineering Functions’

By David Cohen
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

TikTok to Small and Midsized Businesses: Follow Me

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. TikTok introduced its Follow Me program Friday, aimed at helping small and midsized businesses get started on the video creation platform or kick their...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

YouTube: 100B+ Views of Shorts With Content From Long-Form Videos in April

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. YouTube noted the increasing interplay between short-form and long-form content on its platform when it released its latest Culture & Trends Report at Cannes...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Discord: How to Create Server Roles on Mobile

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off. Discord allows server creators to create roles that they can assign to specific members in their servers....
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering
The Associated Press

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said. Police at the shooting scene arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder. Police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.
CHINA
AdWeek

Discord Launches New Features Focused on Accessibility

July is Disability Pride Month and, to mark the occasion, Discord released several accessibility features on desktop, iOS and web, with Android support coming in the future. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming,...
VIDEO GAMES
AdWeek

Messenger: How to Use the Support Chat Theme

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off. Messenger released a new chat theme that allows users to show support for their friends and family....
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
AdWeek

For Meaningful Inclusion, Ad Leaders Must Address Power Disparities

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Within the advertising and marketing spaces, diversity attracts increasing attention. In fact, when there are practices that negatively impact people from underrepresented backgrounds, the calls for adding “diversity” become amplified. But we can’t consider issues of representation without exploring power imbalances.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Twitter Begins Testing CoTweets

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitter began a limited test of CoTweets, a way for two people to team up on the same tweet.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Twitter Makes a Play for Performance Ad Budgets and Indie Agencies

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitter may be a cultural touchstone, but it’s long trailed other social platforms in terms of ad dollars.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Discord: How to Change Server Permissions for All Members on Mobile

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off. When someone joins a Discord server, they’ll have access to a set of abilities, or “permissions,” that...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Pinterest Ads Arrive in Argentina, Chile, Colombia

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Pinterest ads are now available in Argentina, Chile and Colombia, joining Brazil and Mexico in the Latin American region.
INTERNET
Reuters

Elon Musk seeks to end $44 billion Twitter pursuit

July 8 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has said he intends to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (TWTR.N) because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement. Twitter said it would pursue legal action to enforce the deal. Below is a snapshot of the...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal

July 8 (UPI) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk indicated Friday he is seeking to call off his proposed $44 billion deal to buy the Twitter social media platform. In a letter sent to Twitter's chief legal officer and disclosed in a Securities Exchange Commission filing, Musk's attorneys contend Twitter "has not complied with its contractual obligations" to provide accurate assessments of how many fake user accounts are on its system.
BUSINESS
AFP

Musk ditches Twitter deal, triggering defiant response

Elon Musk on Friday pulled the plug on his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, accusing the social media giant of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts, a regulatory filing showed. Twitter has held firm that no more than five percent of accounts are run by software instead of people, while Musk has said he believes the number to be much higher.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

How Greenpeace Shamed Fossil Fuel Allies at Cannes Lions

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. At some stage earlier this year, a Greenpeace planner (presumably) whipped together a brief. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Alex...
ENVIRONMENT
AdWeek

People Like the Metaverse Because It's Not Like Real Life

Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's, Walmart Connect, New Balance, Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities to deliver meaningful experiences, expand retail touch points and keep your customers coming back for more. Sign up now. Sign up now.
RETAIL
AdWeek

How to Follow Up Crowdfunding With Ecommerce and Not Blow It

Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's, Walmart Connect, New Balance, Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities to deliver meaningful experiences, expand retail touch points and keep your customers coming back for more. Sign up now. Sign up now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy