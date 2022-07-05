ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Attracting pollinators to your yard in Minnesota

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K offers tips to help...

CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BobVila

I Used Sunday Lawn Care for 2 Months—Now My Lawn Is Unrecognizable

Making sure the grass is always greener isn’t always easy. From figuring out the best lawn fertilizer for your needs to knowing when to apply it, achieving a healthy lawn is the result of a long process and many steps. Problems like dead grass, damaging pet messes, and weeds can make knowing how to treat your lawn even more complicated. Applying chemicals may seem like a quick fix, but this has long-term repercussions for the environment and can negatively impact the health of children and pets living in the home.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Minnesota

Under new law, Minnesota's THC edibles aren't supposed to look like candy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A news conference aimed at getting answers about Minnesota's new THC edible law is instead raising more questions.DFL lawmakers on Tuesday said that under the new law, edibles can't look like candy. However, they admit that some on the market do.Beyond that, there is also uncertainty about who is supposed to enforce this new law.The new law, which went into effect over the weekend, has resulted in long lines and a buying frenzy at hemp stores. Under the law, you can buy edibles of 5 milligrams per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package."One...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Many Minnesota businesses are trying to get into the edible THC game

Dennis Buchanan's stores are fully stocked with THC edibles because he was ready for July 1, when a new state law legalizing them went into effect.What he's saying: Just don't ask Buchanan to identify the local manufacturer who is supplying his CBD Joint stores in Minneapolis, Rochester and Isanti." I don't want everybody else to know. I want to get my product because that's the problem right now. A lot of people don't have enough compliant (product)," he tells Axios.What's happening: The legalization of edibles and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of THC has Minnesota businesses scrambling to understand...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH unveils new, weekly reporting methods

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday delivered its first new, weekly update on COVID-19 data since switching from a daily schedule.The department's update includes new reporting methods, including a 7-day moving average of cases and deaths.The death rate was most recently reported at 0.10 per day, while the case average was at 725.4. The data is current as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, and is calculated by adding the total deaths and new cases in a seven-day period and dividing each by seven.The health department said the 7-day moving averages provide "a more accurate representation ... by smoothing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

One family’s race across town for the best Asian foods inspired the Twin Cities’ first pan-Asian mall.

The developers of Asia Mall want to bring food, restaurants, and goods from different Asian ethnicities to one place. The mall hopes to have a soft opening this summer, with a grand opening by winter. The post One family’s race across town for the best Asian foods inspired the Twin Cities’ first pan-Asian mall. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

