Attracting pollinators to your yard in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A news conference aimed at getting answers about Minnesota's new THC edible law is instead raising more questions.DFL lawmakers on Tuesday said that under the new law, edibles can't look like candy. However, they admit that some on the market do.Beyond that, there is also uncertainty about who is supposed to enforce this new law.The new law, which went into effect over the weekend, has resulted in long lines and a buying frenzy at hemp stores. Under the law, you can buy edibles of 5 milligrams per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package."One...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO